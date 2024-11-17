Finalist: Joe Pileri

Chief Legal Officer

Mission Driven Finance

Harvard Law School

As the leader of Mission Driven Finance’s Care Access Real Estate REIT (CARE), Joe Pileri addresses the childcare crisis by expanding access to affordable, child-carefriendly real estate. CARE will invest in residential and commercial childcare properties, integrating wealthbuilding features to support providers, particularly in underserved communities. Pileri has designed and overseen CARE’s legal framework, aiming for transformative impacts on childcare providers across California and beyond. Active in the impact investing legal community, he shares his expertise through organizations like the Impact Investment Legal Working Group. Committed to training future lawyers, Pileri has taught at various law schools, focusing on transactional skills for public interest work. Outside of his professional commitments, he advocates for those with rare blood disorders and supports entrepreneurial initiatives in developing countries.

