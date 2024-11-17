Finalist: Kim Nakamaru

General Counsel

Relativity Space

Loyola Law School

Kim Nakamaru is a general counsel who empowers complex, fast-growing companies at Relativity Space to enhance valuation and mitigate risk through adept navigation of transactions and stakeholder dynamics. With expertise in corporate law, governance, intellectual property and risk management, she has consistently achieved results in the highly regulated technology, telecommunications and aerospace sectors. Since joining Relativity Space as general counsel in 2023, she has made strides, including securing a Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) for the company’s Environmental Assessment, enhancing the IP strategy and launching an innovative IP Inventor Rewards Program. Outside of her professional contributions, Nakamaru is the executive sponsor for the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) employee resource group and serves on the board of the California Women’s Law Center, advocating for equality and justice.

