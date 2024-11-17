Finalist: Lisa Gok

Chief Legal Officer

Cetera Financial Group

Columbia Law School

Lisa Gok has been a prominent figure in the Los Angeles legal community for over 25 years and has spent the last 12 years at Cetera Financial Group, where she now serves as chief legal officer. Her career began as an assistant U.S. attorney in the DOJ’s organized crime and public corruption departments, handling complex cases like “Operation Broken Faith.” After moving in-house in 2005, Gok held senior roles at Transamerica and Green Dot Corporation, where she led the company’s legal team through its IPO in 2010. Her leadership also extended to Cetera’s acquisition of Avantax, adding 3,111 financial professionals and $82.3 billion in assets under administration. Her legal oversight has been crucial in both M&A and regulatory navigation, driving growth and positioning Cetera for continued success.

