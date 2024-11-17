Finalist: Teddy Low

(Ron Murray/Ron Murray/ImageActive)

Senior Deputy County Counsel

Los Angeles Office of County Counsel

University of Miami

Teddy Low is the senior deputy county counsel with the Los Angeles Office of County Counsel, advising the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (LA Metro) on its most critical rail procurement and construction projects, valued at over $30 billion. His responsibilities include managing legal issues for key infrastructure projects such as the Sepulveda Transit Corridor, Link Union Station and the San Fernando Light Rail Transit. Low specializes in procurement, public-private partnerships (P3s) and construction manager/general contractor (CMGC) deliveries. He also handles all major legal claims related to these projects and leads solicitations for new contracts, expected to add over $20 billion in value. Prior to joining LA Metro in 2016, he served as a city prosecutor, trial attorney and counsel for cities and public agencies.

