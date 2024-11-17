Litigation Partner

Greenberg Glusker LLP

University of Washington School of Law

LITIGATION

James R. Molen is a partner at Greenberg Glusker LLP, specializing in litigation for a diverse clientele, including technology firms, celebrities and real estate developers. Renowned for his innovative strategies, he focuses on entertainment, intellectual property, corporate governance, false advertising and cryptocurrency fraud. Recently, Molen has successfully represented clients affected by SIM swap hacks, securing significant recoveries. Recognized as the Inner City Law Center’s Pro Bono Champion of the Month in July 2023, he also contributes to legal knowledge through articles on emerging issues. His notable cases include victories in the arbitration for 51 Minds Entertainment and the $2-billion sale of the LA Clippers. Due to his work ethic and quality of work, Molen has been acknowledged as a Leader of Influence by the Los Angeles Business Journal in 2022.

