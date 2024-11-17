Jean-Claude André

(michael rubottom photography)

Partner

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP

University of Virginia School of Law

LITIGATION

Jean-Claude (“J.C.”) André is a partner at Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner and co-chair of the firm’s appellate and Supreme Court practice group. With a 24-year career primarily focused on appellate litigation, he has tackled some of the most complex legal issues, such as constitutional matters, statutory and regulatory interpretation and class certification issues. André’s experience spans government service and private practice, including 10 years as an assistant U.S. attorney, where he served as appellate chief in the Central District of California. He has also been recognized for his dedication to the legal community, having been selected as an appellate lawyer representative to the Ninth Circuit Judicial Conference and as a fellow of the American Academy of Appellate Lawyers.