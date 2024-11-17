Partner

Nossaman

University of Chicago Law School

LITIGATION

Jennifer Meeker is a seasoned partner at Nossaman, specializing in complex commercial disputes for public and private clients in courts. As co-chair of Nossaman’s insurance recovery group, she represents policyholder clients in various insurance claims, including CGL, D&O, E&O and first-party recoveries, and serves as vice-chair of the American Bar Association’s Insurance Coverage Litigation Committee. Meeker also leads the firm’s writs and appeals practice, handling civil appeals and petitions across multiple legal areas and works with trial counsel to strategically position cases for potential appeals. An active member of the legal community, she served on the board of governors of the Association of Business Trial Lawyers (ABTL), Los Angeles Chapter, and is committed to her local community through her involvement with the Boys and Girls Club of Long Beach.

