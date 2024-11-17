(¬© Gittings Photography)

Managing Partner

Thompson Coburn LLP

Suffolk University Law School

CORPORATE

Jennifer Post is the managing partner of Thompson Coburn LLP’s Los Angeles office and a nationally recognized leader in corporate and finance law. She has led numerous complex transactions, including a $50-million venture lending deal for a transportation app and a $72-million loan for a public consumer brands company. As co-chair of the firm’s emerging company practice and vice chair of the corporate & securities group, Post pioneered the blockchain and digital currency group. She is also deeply committed to LGBTQ+ advocacy, founding FSIX Advisors Circle and supporting LGBTQ+ professionals through organizations like StartOut LA. Her impact has been recognized with numerous accolades, including Best Lawyers in America (2023-2024) and the Los Angeles Business Journal’s Top 100 Attorneys (2022-2023).

