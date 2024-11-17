(Pan, Tracy)

Jennifer Romano is a litigation partner at Crowell & Moring LLP’s Los Angeles office, where she co-chairs the firm’s litigation & trial department and serves on its management board. Recognized by Chambers USA and other notable publications, she is a leading expert in healthcare law and frequently contributes to legal discussions in outlets like Law360 and Bloomberg Law. Among her many successful cases, Romano led the defense in Mass v. The Regents of the University of California, winning a complete defense verdict after a six-year class action trial. She also represented Planned Parenthood in challenging unconstitutional legislation in Kentucky and has achieved favorable outcomes in numerous healthcare class actions and corporate litigation cases.

