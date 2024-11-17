(Gregg Ellman/Ellman Photography)

Co-Chair of NIL Practice

Munck Wilson Mandala, LLP

Loyola Law School

CORPORATE

Jocelyn Leinart joined Munck Wilson Mandala in 2021, where she serves as co-chair of the NIL practice. A corporate and sports lawyer, she has been instrumental in launching the firm’s focus on name, image and likeness (NIL) partnerships. Her notable accomplishments include facilitating multi-million-dollar real estate transactions, such as the $2.3-billion acquisition of NIC Inc. by Tyler Technologies. Before her legal career, Leinart was an actress, known for roles in Make It or Break It and The Mentalist. Alongside fellow attorney Tasha Schwikert, she has built the firm’s sports law practice, representing athletes, coaches and brands. Leinart is also a sought-after speaker on NCAA regulations affecting amateur athletes and is actively engaged with the Children’s Hospital of Orange County (CHOC) to support pediatric healthcare.

