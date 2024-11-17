Managing Partner

Raines Feldman Littrell LLP

Loyola Law School

CORPORATE

Jonathan D. Littrell is the managing partner of Raines Feldman Littrell LLP and has been consistently recognized as one of Southern California’s Super Lawyers “Rising Stars.” With extensive transactional experience across corporate, private equity, venture capital and securities, he represents public and private entities, fund sponsors, family offices and asset management firms in corporate governance and finance. Littrell’s expertise includes structuring, mergers and acquisitions, equity financing, fund formation, joint ventures and private placements. Before joining Raines Feldman Littrell, he was a project manager for a prominent Los Angeles development company focused on low-income tax credit housing. He possesses practical experience in real estate acquisition, entitlement, construction and asset management and has collaborated with local government agencies, including the Los Angeles Housing Department and City Council.

