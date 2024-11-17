Partner

Akerman LLP

Loyola Law School

LITIGATION

Joshua Mandell is a litigation partner at Akerman LLP where he handles complex business, real estate and cannabis law disputes. With a distinguished career that includes precedent-setting legal victories, he has secured significant compensatory and punitive damages for his clients. Notably, Mandell represented a prominent developer in a $9.7-million jury award case and has been instrumental in shaping cannabis law through his leadership in the Los Angeles County Bar Association’s cannabis law section. In addition to his legal work, he is deeply committed to pro bono efforts and community involvement; due to his extensive pro bono career, he was honored with Akerman’s Pro Bono Impact Award in 2023 for his significant contributions.

