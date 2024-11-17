Partner

BakerHostetler LLP

The University of Texas School of Law

CORPORATE

JR Lanis is a seasoned partner and leader of the business practice group at BakerHostetler’s Los Angeles office, specializing in public company securities offerings, mergers and acquisitions and corporate transactions. He serves as outside counsel for numerous public companies and investment banks, ensuring compliance with Nasdaq and NYSE regulations. Recent highlights include leading GameSquare Holdings in its acquisition of FaZe Holdings and the subsequent formation of FaZe Media. Lanis also assisted Nuvve Holdings and NuZee with multiple secondary offerings on the Nasdaq. He also engages in community initiatives, chairing BakerHostetler’s West Coast Business Development Committee and participating with the Association for Corporate Growth. His strategic acumen, leadership and commitment solidify his reputation as an influential lawyer.

