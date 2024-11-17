Partner Squire Patton Boggs (U.S.) LLP

University of Chicago Law School

CORPORATE

Kate Eun Zu Tuma is a partner in Squire Patton Boggs’ global corporate practice in Los Angeles, where she co-leads the global and U.S. automotive & transportation group, making her one of the few female minority leaders in this role at a major international law firm. Over the past two years, she has advised on significant automotive transactions, including joint ventures for battery recycling and electric vehicle manufacturing, and has provided legal support on various strategic operations for automotive manufacturers. Beyond her corporate work, Tuma is actively involved in volunteer efforts with organizations like Back on My Feet, which supports unhoused individuals and ex-incarcerated members through fitness and career mentoring.

