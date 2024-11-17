Member

Mintz

Cornell Law School

LIFE SCIENCES & HEALTHCARE

Kathryn Edgerton, a member at Mintz, is a leading advisor known for her strategic guidance to healthcare providers and related businesses, including addiction treatment facilities and telehealth providers. A recognized expert in the regulation of addiction treatment, she has successfully navigated hundreds of providers through complex operations and investigations. Edgerton’s transactional experience includes serving as regulatory counsel for private equity investments in health care. Among her recent accolades are nominations for Advocate of the Year by the Los Angeles Business Journal and recognition in Best Lawyers in America. Beyond her practice, she engages in community service and supports various organizations dedicated to children and families, including the Boys & Girls Club of Metro LA and Natural History Museums of Los Angeles County.

