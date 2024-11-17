Partner

Holland & Knight

University at Buffalo School of Law

LIFE SCIENCES & HEALTHCARE

Kenneth Yood, a partner at Holland & Knight, leads the firm’s West Coast life sciences and healthcare practice. With over 34 years of experience, he has played a pioneering role in the transformation of healthcare law, navigating the shift from independent practices to a competitive, multi-faceted industry involving nonprofits, for-profits and private investors. Yood represents a wide range of healthcare entities, providing counsel on regulatory compliance, reimbursement, fraud and abuse laws and privacy. His career highlights include guiding the expansion of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Hospital post- COVID and helping establish the MLK Community Health Foundation to address physician shortages in South Los Angeles. A dedicated mentor, Yood also advocates for at-risk youth through his work with Sycamores and Casa de Amma.

