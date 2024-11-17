Larry C. Russ

Founding Partner

Russ August & Kabat

UC Law San Francisco

INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY

Larry Russ is a co-founder and managing partner of Russ, August & Kabat (RAK), specializing in intellectual property litigation. Under their leadership, RAK’s patent litigation team has secured over $600 million in jury awards and more than $300 million in confidential settlements. Beyond patent litigation, Russ has successfully represented clients in trademark, copyright, business torts and antitrust matters. Notable cases include defending Forever 21 in an apparel industry copyright suit, securing a $13-million settlement in a privacy class action against LinkedIn and negotiating a settlement in a copyright case against Yahoo! Outside of law, he is active in Los Angeles’ business and nonprofit communities, including leadership roles with American Rag Cie and the Jewish National Fund.

