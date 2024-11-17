Marianne Martin

Partner

Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell LLP

Brooklyn Law School

CORPORATE

Marianne S. Martin is a partner in the corporate practice at Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell LLP, specializing in commercial and corporate finance. Over the past 24 months, she has demonstrated exceptional legal expertise in high-stakes financial transactions, successfully representing both borrowers and lenders in deals exceeding $500 million, totaling over $1.5 billion in her career. Renowned for her ability to simplify complex matters, Martin excels in private equity, alternative lending, distressed financing and real estate financing. She serves a diverse client base across various industries, including technology, healthcare and real estate. Notable achievements include leading a $171-million syndicated financing and securing a $60-million facility. Beyond her legal practice, Martin actively mentors emerging attorneys and supports financial literacy initiatives in underserved communities.

