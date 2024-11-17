Partner

Meyer, Olson, Lowy & Meyers LLP

Southwestern Law School

LITIGATION

Marie LaMolinara is currently employed as a partner at Meyer, Olson, Lowy & Meyers, where she plays a crucial role in advocating for clients facing the challenges of family law litigation. In her position, she specializes in various aspects of family law, including divorce, child custody and support matters. Her expertise allows her to navigate the complexities of legal procedures and provide clients with the support and guidance they need during emotionally charged situations. In addition to her advocacy work, LaMolinara actively mentors junior attorneys and interns at the firm, fostering a collaborative and supportive environment that promotes professional growth. Her commitment to excellence in legal practice has earned her respect among her peers and clients alike.

