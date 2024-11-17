(Gittings Photography)

Partner

Kirkland & Ellis LLP

UC Berkeley School of Law

INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY

Michael De Vries is a partner at Kirkland & Ellis, specializing in high-stakes intellectual property litigation, including trade secret misappropriation and patent infringement. Over the past 24 months, he has secured major trial wins, including one of the largest defense side patent verdicts in U.S. history and led eight consecutive jury trial victories totaling over $2.5 billion in awards. His notable cases include defending Samsung in a $4-billion patent suit and securing a $765-million trade secret verdict for Motorola. Recognized by Chambers USA, The American Lawyer and Forbes’ “America’s Top 200 Lawyers,” De Vries also contributes to the Greater Los Angeles legal community and oversees pro bono matters for Inner City Law Center.