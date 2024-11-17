Founder & Principal

Michael G. Freedman has rapidly become a leading criminal defense and trial attorney, founding The Freedman Firm in 2021. His firm has grown to four attorneys, representing highprofile clients like Harvey Weinstein, Bill Cosby and Trey Songz. Freedman has successfully defended clients in various cases, including a recent federal RICO trial involving former Los Angeles Deputy Mayor Raymond Chan. He has achieved numerous dismissals and acquittals, while also handling complex civil lawsuits for various plaintiffs and defendants. His federal practice includes diverse cases such as healthcare fraud and wire fraud, while his state court work covers DUIs, murder and public corruption. Freedman is a prominent figure in the cannabis litigation space and is actively involved in community initiatives, serving in leadership roles in several legal organizations.

