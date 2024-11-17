(Gittings Photography)

Partner, Labor & Employment

Blank Rome LLP

UC Law San Francisco

LABOR & EMPLOYMENT

Natalie Alameddine is a partner at Blank Rome, where she advises and represents employers in complex labor and employment disputes. Her expertise includes federal and California wage and hour claims, class actions, PAGA representative actions and wrongful termination cases. Known for her skill in handling misclassification and independent contractor issues, she has become a key attorney for national employers. Alameddine has successfully defended clients such as BYD Motors and Lennar in highstakes arbitration and litigation. She has been recognized by the Daily Journal and Super Lawyers as a leading labor attorney. In addition to her legal work, she is passionate about pro bono initiatives, including efforts to secure asylum for Afghan refugees. Alameddine actively engages in diversity advocacy and serves on numerous legal boards, including the UC Law San Francisco Board of Governors.