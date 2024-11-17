(Jennifer Kelley Lublin - JennKL)

Partner

The Sohagi Law Group, PLC

USC Gould School of Law

LIFE SCIENCES & HEALTHCARE

Nicole Hoeksma Gordon, a partner at The Sohagi Law Group, advises public agencies on complex environmental and land use matters across many levels. Her expertise encompasses the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and endangered species legislation. Recognized as a Super Lawyers “Rising Star,” Gordon frequently lectures on environmental issues. Recent representative matters include defending UC Berkeley against CEQA challenges related to its Long Range Development Plan and various successful defenses for the County of Los Angeles on multiple CEQA cases. She also provides ongoing legal counsel to Los Angeles World Airports on modernization efforts for LAX and advises the California Public Utilities Commission on numerous complex CEQA and NEPA projects.

