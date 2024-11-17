(Victoria Smith/Victoria Smith)

Founding Partner

Kaplan Marino, PC

University of La Verne College of Law

LITIGATION

Nina Marino, co-founder of Kaplan Marino, PC, has built a distinguished career in white collar and complex criminal defense since 1998. Recognized as a Band 3 Leading Lawyer by Chambers USA, she has been celebrated for her tenacity and client-focused approach. Marino has earned accolades such as being named one of the Best Lawyers in America and a Lawdragon 500 Leading Litigator. A leader in the criminal defense community, she received the ABA Criminal Justice Section’s Charles English Award and actively supports women’s advocacy initiatives. In the past two years, she achieved significant victories, including a not guilty verdict for a CEO accused of bribery after a 10-week trial, a complete dismissal of a workers’ comp fraud case and a negotiated probation for clients facing severe criminal charges.

