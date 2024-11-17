Partner

BakerHostetler LLP

UC Law San Francisco

LITIGATION

As a partner of BakerHostelter, Phillip J. Eskenazi is a seasoned trial lawyer with over 32 years of experience in complex business and securities litigation, focusing on class action defense. Born and raised in Los Angeles, he has built a national trial practice representing clients across diverse industries. Eskenazi has served as lead counsel in more than 250 class action matters and achieved notable trial victories, including a rare jury trial win against the SEC. As co-head of the firm’s retail industry team, he has represented prominent brands like Victoria’s Secret and Lowe’s in sensitive litigation. Recently, he has led defenses for a landfill operator in a high-stakes environmental case, a national accounting firm in a billion-dollar securities fraud matter and various retailers facing class action lawsuits.

