R. Tyson Sohagi

Partner The Sohagi Law Group, PLC

McGeorge School of Law | University of the Pacific

LITIGATION

Tyson Sohagi is a partner at The Sohagi Law Group, PLC, specializing in environmental law, land use and CEQA compliance. With a background in mechanical engineering, he advises public agencies on infrastructure, development and environmental projects, helping them navigate complex regulatory and legal challenges. Sohagi’s expertise includes litigation involving CEQA, the Coastal Act and the Public Trust Doctrine, as well as administrative work on housing and infrastructure projects. He has successfully defended numerous public clients in litigation and is a published author and speaker on environmental law. He is recognized for his indepth knowledge of technical and legal issues, particularly in the context of public infrastructure and environmental compliance.

