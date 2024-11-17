Richard Wittbrodt

Law Partner

Gibbs Giden Locher Turner Senet & Wittbrodt

Pepperdine Caruso School of Law

LITIGATION

Richard J. Wittbrodt is an equity partner at Gibbs Giden Locher Turner Senet & Wittbrodt, recognized as a leading construction lawyer with over 36 years of experience in construction litigation. He is a coauthor of the authoritative treatise California Construction Law and has served on the governing committee for the ABA Forum on Construction Law. Currently, Wittbrodt is lead co-counsel in significant litigation concerning the design and construction of a light rail line crucial to Los Angeles, especially in relation to the 2028 Olympics. Due to his work ethic and expertise, he has received numerous accolades, including listings in The Best Lawyers in America® and WWL: Thought Leaders Construction 2024 and has been honored by the Los Angeles Business Journal as a leader in law.

