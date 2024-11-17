Managing Partner

LTL Attorneys

Western State College of Law

LITIGATION

Sabrina Narain is a dynamic managing partner at LTL Attorneys, specializing in consumer protection litigation. At the age of 36, she became the first female partner at her previous firm within three years and now leads a rapidly growing team. Narain’s extensive experience includes successfully defending major automot ive manufacturers, such as the Ford Motor Company, in high-stakes cases involving breach of warranty and fraud. She has also achieved significant victories in employment law, notably for the County of Los Angeles, and is an advocate for diversity in the legal field. A board member of the Association of Southern California Defense Counsel, Narain has received accolades, including “Best Lawyers: One to Watch” and Super Lawyers “Rising Stars,” recognizing her impactful contributions to the profession.

