(Kathryn Mueller)

Head of Office, Partner

Arnold & Porter

UCLA School of Law

LITIGATION

Sean Morris is a partner and head of the Los Angeles office at Arnold & Porter, where he has practiced for 25 years since graduating from UCLA School of Law. Recognized as one of California’s top lawyers by the Daily Journal and The Legal 500 US, he represents major corporations like BP and Honeywell International. Morris played a pivotal role as co-lead counsel in the landmark California lead paint public nuisance case, obtaining a defense verdict for Atlantic Richfield. His current work includes serving as lead counsel for BP in environmental lawsuits and mass tort litigation for C&C North America. Beyond his legal career, Morris co-founded Reading to Kids, fostering a love of reading in underserved schools.

