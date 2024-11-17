Trial Lawyer & Founder

The Lovell Firm, PC

Pomona College Law School

INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY

Tre Lovell, founder of the Los Angeles-based Lovell Firm, is a nationally recognized litigator specializing in high-profile legal matters for clients in the entertainment industry and general business litigation. A solo practitioner, he has successfully handled complex cases typically reserved for large firms, including multi-victim Ponzi schemes, securing millions for over 140 victims in a $200-million fraud scam. Lovell has represented high-profile clients in intellectual property disputes involving music copyright infringement and celebrity endorsements. His notable cases include lawsuits against Justin Bieber and Kevin O’Leary. A leader in legal reform, he advocates for addressing outdated laws, particularly regarding internet defamation and corporate accountability. Lovell is also committed to community service, offering pro bono legal support to local businesses, especially during the pandemic.

