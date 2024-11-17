(Shane Nelson Photo)

Partner

Akin

USC Gould School of Law

CORPORATE

Vanessa Roman, a partner at Akin, is a prominent figure in corporate entertainment law, advising major clients like Comerica Bank, MUFG Bank and Bank of America on financing high-profile film and television projects such as Armageddon Time, Devotion and Plane. Her recent deals include a $300-million credit facility for Miramax Films, multiple production loans for Asphalt City and Thug and a $40-million tax credit loan for Skydance. Roman also maintains an active pro bono practice, representing the American Film Institute and the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, and serves on the board of Female Executives in Media and Entertainment. Through her efforts, she has been recognized by Variety and The Legal 500 US for her influence in the entertainment industry.

