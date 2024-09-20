Gal Erlichman on The PESO.IO Marketing Platform

Gal Erlichman is a serial tech entrepreneur with a career spanning over a decade. During this time, he founded several multi-million-dollar tech companies in the digital marketing industry, with PESO.IO being his most recent.

Who is Gal Erlichman?

Erlichman served in the military, during which time he endured intense physical training, high-stress environments and the strict discipline that comes with that life. The challenges he encountered during this time in the military honed his skills in adaptability, decision-making and discipline, which later proved invaluable in his business ventures.

Early in his entrepreneurial journey, Erlichman faced significant challenges, especially when none of his business ideas took off. He states that he went broke twice in his early 30s due to investments in underperforming companies. However, despite these challenges, his high determination – which was in part formed during his years of military service – drove him to persevere.

What is PESO.IO?

Erlichman founded PESO.IO after finding that many traditional digital marketing agencies failed to meet his standards. Erlichman states that while many marketing firms make grand promises about the results they can achieve, many also fail to deliver, leading to client dissatisfaction. Traditional marketing agencies can also be expensive, with high retainer fees and costs that quickly add up, making them impossible for small businesses to utilize.

To address this, Erlichman helped to create PESO.IO: an AI-powered service designed to eliminate outdated marketing practices while providing an easy-to-use platform that not only simplifies online marketing but also makes it faster, cheaper and more effective.

What makes PESO different?

According to Erlichman, five key points set PESO.IO apart from its competitors:

Price: This is managed by cutting out the need to hire multiple agencies to get good results. At a fraction of the cost, businesses can now do it themselves. Platform: With its all-in-one platform, PESO offers everything that owners need to accelerate their online growth. Transparency: This works by offering PESO business owners full reports on everything that happens in their business online. Technology: This includes LIV, an AI-powered marketing manager that can assist owners with performing all tasks, research, and reports. Erlichman states that LIV “can do better work than an entire team can.” Customer Support: PESO’s focus on customer care allows its customers to have an overall better experience on their platform.

Future Aspirations

In the near future, PESO’s COO, Rob Vegas, believes the need for traditional marketing agencies will diminish. “Though some business owners will still prefer full-service agencies, the majority of businesses may prefer a cost-effective DIY marketing approach, in which they will seek full transparency, complete control, and better pricing for an enhanced experience,” he adds. CRO Chris Berry adds, “The rise in personal business autonomy and cost efficiency, which will be enabled by innovative digital tools and platforms, will allow users to manage their marketing strategies with digital advertising more effectively, without the need for an expensive marketing agency.”

The PESO platform allows users to harness the power of AI in their digital marketing plans, cutting costs while gaining more control over their businesses.

