Samyang Foods Teams Up with Coachella as Official Sauce Partner, Bringing Buldak’s Fiery Flavor to the Festival

In a move that blends global culinary influence with one of the world’s most iconic music festivals, Samyang Foods brought their signature heat to Indio, California, as the exclusive partner in the hot sauce and ramen categories at the 2025 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival . From April 11 to 13, the brand showcased its infamous Buldak hot sauces and ramen to an international audience, marking the first time a Korean company has participated as an official partner at the world-renowned festival.

Known for its fiery Buldak Spicy Ramen and Buldak Hot Sauce , the company is no stranger to popularity. In less than a decade, the brand has solidified its place as a viral sensation among Gen Z and Gen Alpha, from social media spice challenges to store shelves stripped bare of the irresistible spicy noodles. At Coachella 2025, Buldak aims to establish an even deeper connection with their fans – and make new ones – directly in-person, on a global stage.

Samyang Foods hosted an interactive Buldak pop-up experience across from Coachella’s Indio Central Market that became an immediate hit with fans as soon as doors opened. The immersive activation offered attendees intriguing food pairings with the spicy sauces, such as ice cream and frozen fruit, balancing the heat with sweet and refreshing notes.

Buldak turned the temperature up even further by partnering with one of the hottest names in music today – Grammy-nominated musician, GloRilla. As a featured performer at Coachella this year, GloRilla teamed up with Buldak to give festival attendees the opportunity to taste test the hot sauces and co-create social content alongside the hip-hop artist at the pop-up.

“We’re going to bring heat, flavor and energy to Coachella in a special way,” GloRilla said ahead of the festival. “The Buldak pop-up is about to be lit and we’re really going to spice up the stage together. I can’t wait for the fans to come through and see what we cooked up for everyone.”

Naturally, South Korea’s brightest stars also made sure to show their “K-spicy” support, with K-pop group ENHYPEN, dancer Gabi, and beauty creator LeoJ visiting the activation throughout the weekend to celebrate Buldak’s big moment.

Beyond their main pop-up experience, Buldak Sauce sampling stations were set up in five locations across the festival grounds where visitors could get to-go sauce sticks in Original and Carbonara flavors. The Coachella General Store was also stocked with a selection of Buldak Spicy Ramen and Buldak Hot Sauce for purchase, allowing fans to take the fiery concoctions home with them.

“Our partnership with Coachella marks an important milestone for us as we expand our brand’s global reach,” said Samyang America CEO Youngsik Shin. “We’re on a mission to bring Buldak’s spicy goodness to new audiences and solidify its place in the hearts – and stomachs – of fans everywhere.”

For those attending the second weekend of Coachella 2025, the Buldak pop-up experience promises to be one of the most exciting spots at this year’s festival, whether you’re a fan of bold bites or simply seeking new culinary experiences.

ABOUT SAMYANG FOODS

Samyang Foods is the originator of South Korea’s first-ever instant ramen, launched in 1963, delivering much-needed sustenance in a convenient and affordable package. Over six decades, Samyang Foods’s innovative thinking and creativity have broadened the culinary landscape, providing nourishment and exciting new flavors to the world. Samyang Foods is the parent company of globally beloved food brands – Buldak, Tangle and Samyang. Whether offering comfort and joy, or igniting diverse and fresh inspiration, Samyang Foods is committed to enriching lives and paving the way for a prosperous future. Visit SamyangAmerica.com to learn more.

