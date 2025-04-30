For travelers heading to Iceland, experiences like dining on fresh seafood, shopping for handcrafted souvenirs and exploring breathtaking landscapes all come with a price. But now, Guide to Iceland’s new VIP Club is making it easier to enjoy more for less.

The program, available with all trips to Iceland, offers instant access to discounts across restaurants, retail stores, and other travel-related expenses, helping visitors stretch their budgets without compromising on experiences.

“We wanted to create something that gives travelers more freedom to enjoy Iceland without worrying about costs,” said a representative from Guide to Iceland. “By partnering with local businesses, we’re offering real savings on everything from meals to souvenirs.”

Beyond savings, the VIP Club also benefits Iceland’s local economy. Guide to Iceland has focused on family-owned restaurants, independent shops and small businesses, ensuring the money spent by travelers directly supports the community.

“Many of these businesses represent the heart and soul of Icelandic culture,” the spokesperson added. “We’re determined to give visitors an authentic experience while also giving back to the people who make Iceland special.”

In addition to discounts, VIP Club members receive priority customer support, ensuring smooth bookings and hassle-free travel planning. A dedicated team is available to assist with last-minute itinerary changes and recommendations.

Guide to Iceland’s VIP Club reflects a broader effort to make Iceland a more accessible and welcoming destination. By collaborating with local businesses, the program benefits both travelers and the economy, creating a win-win for those exploring Iceland’s otherworldly landscapes and local traditions.

