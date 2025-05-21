Prestige Surgical Aftercare: Redefining Recovery in Beverly Hills

Prestige Surgical Aftercare, a premier provider of specialized post-operative care, announces the significant expansion and enhancement of its services following the move to a new, state-of-the-art facility in Beverly Hills. This development reinforces the company’s commitment to bridging the gap in high-quality, dedicated aftercare for patients undergoing surgical procedures.

Established in 2020 by U.S. Marine Veteran Tom Bugansky, who possesses over 14 years of industry experience, Prestige Surgical Aftercare focuses on providing a dedicated, high-quality recovery environment. The new facility, operational since November 2023 and officially inaugurated with a grand open house on May 16, 2024, represents a major investment in patient care infrastructure.

“I wanted to build a place where recovery is the priority, and patients feel fully supported,” stated Bugansky. “This upgraded facility allows us to execute that mission more effectively, offering superior comfort, clinical support and convenience.”

The facility, open 24 hours, boasts deluxe private accommodations with articulating beds, comprehensive round-the-clock nursing coverage, and inclusive amenities such as chef-prepared meals and complimentary local transportation for medical appointments. These features are designed to optimize the patient recovery journey.

Prestige continues to innovate, recently expanding its offerings in March 2025 to include specialized treatments like lymphatic massages in partnership with LA Bodease, red light therapy, IV drip therapies and more. A dedicated private room now features a hair wash station tailored for facelift patients, enhancing comfort and convenience. The center also strengthened its capabilities through a key partnership with LA Compounding Pharmacy, announced on March 1, 2024, to meet patients’ pharmaceutical needs with precision.