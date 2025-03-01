Referred to as ‘The Little Picasso,’ This 13-Year-Old Art Prodigy Has His First Art Book

At just 13 years old, Andres Valencia has already established a name for himself in the “blue chip” art world, according to Chase Contemporary owner Bernie Chase. His expressive cubist style has earned him admiration from collectors, art critics, and galleries alike. His work stands as a testament to the boundless potential of youthful creativity, shattering conventional expectations of teenage art. With no formal art schooling, the lingering question remains: Was he born with this exceptional talent or is it self-taught?

Andres’ artistic journey began at a very young age. His parents recognized his gift when he was just five years old. Enamored with art and the music of the 50s and 60s – they quickly realized he was something special.

While many young artists explore different mediums and styles, Andres quickly gravitated toward Cubism. Influenced by the movement’s masters, he has developed a distinctive blend of these influences. His bold cubist compositions are immediately recognizable as his own, and by thirteen, his works already hang alongside those in some of the world’s most important collections.

What sets this self-taught artist apart is his ability to merge Cubism with abstract expressionism – a combination that resonates deeply with collectors. Proving that age is no barrier to emotional and artistic sophistication, he has inspired a generation of young art enthusiasts. Teachers around the globe often reach out to his managers, sharing videos and photos of classes studying his work.

Andres has not only garnered critical acclaim but also achieved commercial success. His works have sold for up to $235,000, and he has generated millions in art sales. Despite his financial success, he remains dedicated to philanthropy, recently teaming up with Eva Longoria and the Global Gift Foundation. To date, he has raised over one million dollars for various causes through his artwork, with the goal of “help[ing] make the world a better place.”

His portraits, featuring three-dimensional characters, invite viewers to reflect on their own emotions and experiences as they decipher the intricate imagery.

Andres Valencia’s extraordinary talent has not gone unnoticed. He recently became the youngest artist to have a coffee table art book published by DK, part of Penguin Random House, the world’s largest book publisher. This milestone has solidified his place in the art world and underscored his growing influence on the international stage.

His work is featured in major museum collections. Eugenio Lopez, founder of the Jumex Museum, recently purchased three of Andres’ pieces for the museum’s permanent collection, and his art is set to be showcased in 2026 – further cementing his international presence.

In the summer of 2024, Andres made a memorable appearance on The Jimmy Kimmel Show, where his book was officially announced and his influence expanded. His works are featured in several prestigious collections, including the Bruce and RobbieToll Collection and the Ron Berkel Collection, among other notable holdings.

Despite his impressive accomplishments, Andres shows no signs of slowing down. He is collaborating with Larry Warsh, a leading figure in contemporary art. Together, they plan to expand his global audience and push boundaries. This spring, they will announce a collaboration with Mourlot Editions, known for iconic art posters and prints.

On April 3rd, Andres will speak at Feana Rose in a Q&A with cultural art commentator Pablo de Ritis. His book, “Painting Without Rules,” is available for sale, with an official release date of February 18th.