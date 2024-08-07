Staley Point Capital and Bain Capital Real Estate Acquire Two Infill Assets in Southern California for $42.6 Million

The firms’ joint venture has closed $87 million in acquisitions across five transactions year-to-date

Staley Point Capital, an L.A.-headquartered value-add investor focused on industrial properties across the West Coast, and Bain Capital Real Estate, the real estate investing business of Bain Capital, have announced the acquisition of two high-quality industrial assets in Orange County and North Los Angeles totaling 232,000 square feet. The properties were purchased for a total of $42.6 million, or $183 per square foot, which represents a significant discount to replacement cost.

The assets are located at 2335 Moore Ave. in Fullerton and 21339 Nordhoff St. in Chatsworth. Moore totals 162,000 square feet in the West Fullerton submarket, which has only a 2.1% vacancy rate and 0.6% under construction. The asset is fully leased to a food user that benefits from the existing temperature-controlled improvements, 26 dock high loading positions and concrete truck court. Nordhoff totals 70,000 square feet and is located in the San Fernando Valley, which has a vacancy rate of 1.6% and limited construction totaling less than 1.0% of the industrial base. The facility is fully leased to a global credit tenant that benefits from the significant power and proximity to a highly educated workforce, making it ideal for advanced manufacturing.

“These acquisitions underscore our commitment to investing in well-located industrial assets that benefit from strong demographic tailwinds and in-place tenancy,” said Eric Staley, managing partner, Staley Point. “Both properties align with our infill investment strategy, offering compelling value in highly supply-constrained submarkets with strong long-term demand fundamentals.”

Staley Point and Bain Capital are active West Coast infill industrial investors, having closed $87 million in acquisitions year-to-date across five transactions. The firms’ joint venture is also a strategic seller and recently announced the sale of two assets in Buena Park, CA (Orange County), bringing total dispositions to $231 million over the past 24 months.

“These are high-quality assets that are complementary to our diversified West Coast industrial portfolio,” said Andrew Terris, a partner at Bain Capital. “We believe these markets are well-positioned to benefit from continued demand and rent growth and look forward to capitalizing on additional opportunities in the region that align with our thematic investment approach.”