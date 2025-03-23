Shari Freidenrich

Orange County Treasurer County of Orange

ASSET/INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

Shari Freidenrich serves as the Orange County treasurer, overseeing asset and investment management for the County of Orange. First elected in 2010 and re-elected multiple times, she has gained recognition for her leadership, including receiving the highest countywide votes in 2018 and 2022. Prior to this role, she served as the elected city treasurer for Huntington Beach and held positions at Boeing Travel Corporation and Deloitte & Touche. A certified CPA, CCMT, CPFA and ACPFIM, Freidenrich has earned accolades for her contributions to financial transparency and innovation, including the NACO Achievement Award and selection to the OC 500. She’s known for her impactful reforms, such as consolidating banking activities and securing a AAAF credit rating for pooled funds and creating successful investment strategies.