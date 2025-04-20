Partner | Cox, Castle & Nicholson

Loyola Law School

Life Sciences & Healthcare

Andy Ouvrier, partner at Cox, Castle & Nicholson, is a leading commercial real estate attorney specializing in the leasing, acquisition, disposition and development of life science, retail, office, medical office, media and mixed-use properties. He represents institutional investors, entrepreneurs and tenants, with expertise in structuring complex transactions and managing life science projects, retail centers and office developments. Ouvrier has negotiated millions of square feet in life science leases, including San Diego’s largest lease in 2024. His experience spans lab, R&D and office facilities for universities, biotech and pharmaceutical companies. Recent deals include a 230,000-square-foot lease with a major biotech firm and multiple high-end leases within San Diego’s core life sciences cluster. He also lectures on real estate topics and advises on market trends and sector-specific complexities.

