Robert Kevin Casey

General Counsel & Secretary

Mark IV Capital, Inc.

University of Pittsburgh

PRIVATE COMPANY–SMALL TO MIDSIZE

General Counsel of Mark IV Capital Robert Casey has proven himself to be a trusted legal advisor and real estate leader. With over 26 years of legal experience, he manages real estate transactions across western U.S. markets and advises the board on governance matters. His expertise spans acquisitions, development, construction, leasing, finance and corporate governance. In the past two years, Casey has led key acquisitions, dispositions, fund formations and financing transactions, while strengthening Mark IV’s governance processes. Previously, he served as division counsel at Western Alliance Bank, managing legal matters for its $3-billion California division. A former U.S. Marine Corps officer and helicopter pilot, he holds a J.D. from the University of Pittsburgh and an M.A. in business from Webster University.