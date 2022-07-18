Dustin Cavanaugh

CEO

Loop Inc.

From an early professional age, Dustin has had a passion for cutting-edge technology and high impact innovation in the fields of Energy Efficiency, Energy Management, Electric Vehicle Charging Stations, Renewable Energy, Commercial/Residential Construction, Emerging Market Infrastructure Development, Smart Cities, SaaS Business and IoT Technology. As the Co-Founder and CEO of two of Los Angeles (and the countries) fastest growing energy management technology companies (Loop Inc. & RenewAge Energy Solutions Inc.), Dustin has dedicated his career to helping businesses in Los Angeles and across the country combat climate change, while simultaneously maximizing their bottom-line. Dustin graduated from the University of Arizona in 2008 with a bachelors degree in Business Management. During and after college, from 2006-2009, he co-ran Web Data Corp., a software development company that built and sold custom software solutions for government institutions and universities to help manage, repurpose, resell and recycle their surplus property.

After exiting this company in 2009, Dustin moved to Los Angeles, where joined budding startup ReGreen; an energy services contracting company committing to helping buildings go green through energy efficient technology upgrades. Here, Dustin helped grow the company from 3 to 50 employees and a $2M to $10M+ annual revenue Company by designing and implementing a custom ERP software platform as well as managing the Company’s business development and marketing teams. In 2011, Dustin branched out and founded RenewAge Energy Solutions Inc., a software-led and technology-forward company that aimed to transform the real estate sector with disruptive, sustainability-focused solutions that maximized its clients’ triple bottom-line: people, planet & profit.

At RenewAge, Dustin oversee the deployment of over 2,000+ commercial/municipal energy management projects spanning multiple states (California, Arizona, Washington, Nevada, Oregon, Colorado), resulting in over $50M in annual energy cost savings and over $500M in property value increases for his customers. RenewAge was twice named to Inc. 5000’s list of Fastest Growing Companies in 2019 and 2020 (#838), and was recognized as Los Angeles’s #4th fastest growing private company 2020 by Los Angeles Business Journal. In 2019, while operating RenewAge, Dustin recognized a significant market need for affordable EV charging solutions for property owners to support significant growth of EV drivers at their buildings. So, Dustin founded Loop Inc., which included the creation of an innovative turnkey hardware, software and ongoing operating solution that is highly affordable, flexible and makes owning an EV charging network a frictionless and profitable experience for their customers. Since founding Loop, the company has deployed approximately 7,000 charging stations, has over 100+ network partner resellers offering Loop’s charging solutions in nearly every state and over 15+ countries. Loop is in the process of raising up to $50M in a series funding round in order to help the Company rapidly scale across the country and the globe. As a 15+ year native of Southern California and Los Angeles, Dustin is proud to call Los Angeles his home and contribute as a thought and action leader to the City’s and State’s ethos of implementing clean Energy and sustainable technology solutions for a better tomorrow.