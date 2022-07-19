Finalist: Anthony J. Bergmann

Chief Financial Officer

Capricor, Inc.

Anthony Bergmann is a seasoned executive with a proven track record having worked in the biotechnology and healthcare industries for more than a decade. Currently, he is the Chief Financial Officer at Capricor Therapeutics, a biotechnology company focused on the development of transformative cell and exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment and prevention of a spectrum of diseases.

At Capricor, Bergmann leads operations for the finance team and oversees business performance and strategic analysis for the company as it continues its transformative period of expansion. In January 2022, Capricor announced an exclusive distribution agreement with Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. for the commercialization of its lead asset, CAP-1002, for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the U.S. Capricor will receive an upfront payment of $30 million and, assuming the product is approved, milestone and commercial revenue payments for potential total deal consideration of up to $735 million.