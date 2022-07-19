Finalist: Evan D. Masyr

EVP and CFO

Salem Media Group, Inc.

Evan Masyr has been with Salem Media Group, Inc. for more than 22 years, serving as the chief financial officer since July 2007. Over that period, he has been actively involved with transitioning the company from a pure play radio operator to a multimedia corporation with approximately 30% of its revenue now coming from digital sources.

During his time at Salem, Masyr has been involved with raising $1.8 billion in capital ($1.1 billion raised as CFO). He manages a team of approximately 50 professionals, encompassing accounts payable, payroll, staff accounting, SEC reporting, investor relations, finance, treasury, risk management, internal audit and radio traffic. Over the years, he has instituted many operational efficiencies and cost savings initiatives, such as reducing the monthly closing process by 16 days, completing various tax reorganizations, instituting a corporate purchasing card program and significantly improving the company’s cash management system.