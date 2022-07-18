Finalist: Matthew Bouton

(Rose Pierce | Just Add Color/Rose Pierce / @rosepiercephotogr)

Chief Financial Officer

Gatsby Chocolate

Matt Bouton brought a wealth of experience and talent during his rapid rise over the last decade at Fortune 500 companies, including Comcast and Johnson & Johnson. Bouton has taken on various financial roles from 2009 to 2017 in external reporting, general accounting, FP&A, and supply chain finance - ultimately becoming CFO at Halo Top International LLC/Gatsby Chocolate.

His entrepreneurial nature drove him to leave the corporate world and move to Los Angeles where he built and led a growing finance team at Halo Top Ice Cream, a cult-following brand that became the best-selling ice cream pint in 2017. He successfully helped increase annual revenues from $48 million in 2016 to over $250 million in 2017. Bouton and his team have spearheaded another growth strategy, expanding the firm’s offerings in the “Better for You Food & Beverage” category with the high-profile launch of Gatsby Chocolate in 2021.

