CFO Awards Slideshow
15 Images

The 2022 CFO Leadership Awards

CFO Awards Slideshow

Brian Hegarty introduces the Private Company: Large category. (Varon Panganiban)

CFO Awards Slideshow

Brian Hegarty, Kalika Yap and Anant Patel discuss trends and strategies during the CFO Leadership panel. (Varon Panganiban)

CFO Awards Slideshow

Cameras were at the ready to snap photos during the awards ceremony.

 (Varon Panganiban)

CFO Awards Slideshow
CFO Awards Slideshow

Avedis Kechichian, honoree for Education/Nonprofit CFO. (Varon Panganiban)

CFO Awards Slideshow

Guests, including Phonexa CEO Lilit Davtyan, converse at the cocktail reception. (Varon Panganiban)

CFO Awards Slideshow

The team from Tilly’s, including finalist, EVP Mike Henry. (Varon Panganiban)

CFO Awards Slideshow

Guests listen to the informative CFO Leadership panel discussion. (Varon Panganiban)

CFO Awards Slideshow

Grant Le and honoree Linh Le, CFO of Predicine. (Varon Panganiban)

CFO Awards Slideshow

Guests arrive at the 2022 CFO Leadership Awards. (Varon Panganiban)

CFO Awards Slideshow

Mark R. Szczepaniak, honoree for small/mid-size public company.

 (Varon Panganiban)

CFO Awards Slideshow

The CFO Leadership panel. (Varon Panganiban)

CFO Awards Slideshow

Honoree Belva Anakwenze of Abacus Financial Business Management. (Varon Panganiban)

CFO Awards Slideshow

Honoree Philip J. Ahn accepts his award. (Varon Panganiban)

CFO Awards Slideshow

Cielo Cerezo accepts the award for Carparts.com’s Honoree David Meniane. (Varon Panganiban)

1/15