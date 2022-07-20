Chief Executive Officer

Ettitude Holdings, Inc.

Phoebe Yu is the CEO and founder of Ettitude, an Australian-born, purpose-driven lifestyle brand offering sustainably made bedding, sleepwear, bathwear and accessories made from the world’s first CleanBamboo fabric. After emigrating from China to Australia and struggling to find homewares that were both sustainable and comfortable at a reasonable price, Yu was inspired to draw upon her decade-long career and background in supply chain management, merchandising and logistics to revolutionize the bedding industry. Her vision of sustainable comfort for less saw her bridge together her entrepreneurial instincts, passion for the environment and understanding of fabric technology.

While many companies offer bamboo bedding using toxic rayon or viscose technology, Yu spent years testing materials as well as weaving and dying techniques before creating an evolved and improved, new-generation bamboo fabric - what Ettitude calls CleanBamboo - in 2014. Today, CleanBamboo is one of the most sustainable and innovative textile materials of the 21st century.