Angela S. Lee is a dedicated trial attorney at the Law Offices of Edward Y. Lee. Graduating top of her class from La Verne Law School, she was a member and editor of the La Verne Law Review. Since becoming a lawyer in 2012, Lee has passionately advocated for her clients, understanding the critical importance of support and representation. Fluent in Korean and conversational in Spanish, she excels in effectively communicating her clients’ stories to juries and insurance companies. Lee is committed to listening to her clients, comprehending their losses and being a reliable presence. Her love for law and unwavering dedication to her clients define her distinguished legal career.

