Founding & Managing Partner

Kabateck LLP

Personal Injury

Brian S. Kabateck is the founding and managing partner of Kabateck LLP, specializing in high-profile consumer litigation. He has secured tens of millions of dollars for victims of digital privacy violations, civil rights abuses, sexual abuse, defective products, insurance bad faith and catastrophic injuries. Recently, he filed over 1,200 claims against public entities for flood damages in California’s Central Valley and Monterey Bay area. Kabateck also led a $57-million settlement for mobile home park residents and fought against overbilling by the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power. As a past president of the Los Angeles County Bar Association, he continues to work with lawmakers to protect California consumers and actively supports new law graduates.

