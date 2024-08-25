Founding Partner

Meyer, Olson, Lowy & Meyers

Family Law

Doreen Marie Olson, co-founder of Meyer, Olson, Lowy & Meyers, LLP, is a certified family law specialist with over 30 years of experience. She has successfully concluded hundreds of cases, establishing her firm as a leading authority in high-asset and complex family law matters. Olson is known for her tenacity and commitment to mentoring colleagues. She is actively involved in several organizations, including the Beverly Hills Bar Association and the Los Angeles Bar Association. She supports numerous causes such as The Harriett Buhai Center for Family Law, which assists low-income clients who are victims of domestic violence to obtain restraining orders, and PATH (People Assisting the Homeless), demonstrating her dedication to both her clients and the community.

