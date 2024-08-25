Principal Trial Attorney

Law Offices of Edward Y. Lee

Personal Injury

Edward Y. Lee, principal trial attorney at the Law Offices of Edward Y. Lee, has been a licensed attorney since 1994, specializing in personal injury, criminal defense and civil litigation. He is a member of the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum, the Million Dollar Advocates Forum and the Seven Figure Lawyers collective. Recognized as a Who’s Who Top Attorney of North America and a Top 10 Personal Injury Attorney by Best of the Best, his firm has been ranked among the 10 best by the American Institute of Personal Injury Attorneys and Attorney and Practice Magazine. He provides legal commentary on major networks and is guided by strong Christian beliefs in his ethical work for clients.

